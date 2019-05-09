Transcript for Wendy Williams on dating and marrying again: ‘I’m a wife, not a girlfriend’

Can I ask you about your son, Kevin? You're extremely close with, and I understand you have a beautiful relationship. I love that support especially having -- I understand having a public person as a parent. It can be hard. How is he doing throughout all of this? He's doing very well. He's doing very well. We talk every day. Sometimes a couple of times a day, you know, class is back in session. He's a sophomore in Miami and he's only 19. Wow. But my whole family lives in Miami. He's with family. My mom, my dad, my sister, my brother. My sister-in-law, brother-in-law. He has two great cousins and the whole bit. That's good. Yeah. So he's in a good space, and, you know, he only wants to see me and his dad happy. Can we have a little fun now? Because you are starting a new life, right? Mm-hmm. You mentioned the bachelorette pad, and living in the city. Are you going to be riding the subway? Are we ever going to get married again? How dare you, Abby? I don't go in that hole. I don't blame you. I don't go in the hole. I do live in Manhattan. Our home in Jersey is on the market if you would like to buy it. It's online. What about dating? Do you want to get married again? I am a wife, not a girlfriend. Oh. Yeah. I mean, here's the thing. Joy, don't be pissed. Joy is the aunt I always say this, that you wish you had if you could have an aunt with a big mouth and a sassy personality and a good style, you know what I mean? But look. Here's what I say to that. Like, I'm 55 years old. Yeah. I need to make -- he made this, you know, I was just thrown out here to the streets. So I'm out here surviving and dating is fun, but there are a lot of things that -- and my dance card has been full. Can I give you one piece of Go ahead. Here we go. Auntie joy. I'll give you one piece of advice because I'm divorced and I was in a similar situation like you are now. I would say that if you don't take partial blame and say, what did I do -- I have. You will repeat the mistake. I have. And they will freeze you. It gives you control of the it takes two to tango. Not that you are guilty of cheating, but in the relationship, you were part of it. I can't help it that I have a big career. If that was me, I would burn his house down, so good for you. It's not altruistaltruistic. What if I burn his house down

