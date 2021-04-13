Wes Moore discusses importance of creating equitable, safe policing mechanisms

More
The best-selling author and entrepreneur discusses his book "Five Days" and reacts to the police shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.
6:27 | 04/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wes Moore discusses importance of creating equitable, safe policing mechanisms

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:27","description":"The best-selling author and entrepreneur discusses his book \"Five Days\" and reacts to the police shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"77048264","title":"Wes Moore discusses importance of creating equitable, safe policing mechanisms","url":"/theview/video/wes-moore-discusses-importance-creating-equitable-safe-policing-77048264"}