Transcript for What’s Elizabeth Warren’s next move in race for the White House?

Elizabeth Warren also had a disappointing evening. She lost in her home state of Massachusetts. She came in third which I think surprised a lot of people. She's now assessing her campaign. Do you think she will drop out, and what do you make of the fact that you had people like Pete and you had people like klobuchar who sort of coalesced and got behind Biden? What would happen if someone like Elizabeth does drop out and gets behind Bernie? Well, Progressives are making that case very strongly to her right now. She came in third in Massachusetts and she also came in third among women voters in Massachusetts. She lost her other home state where she grew up, Oklahoma, so it's hard to see how she stays in. But I wouldn't automatically assume that she endorses Bernie Why not? She would endorse Biden? She doesn't really like either of them, let's be honest. Yeah. Bloomberg either. She doesn't like any of them actually. She likes klobuchar, that's it. Her argument, her beef with Biden goes back a long time when she was advocating bank reform and he was the senator from Delaware, the credit card state. There's great YouTube video of that testimony. She had a real dustup with Bernie Sanders. That was bitter and I'm just not so sure. And even if she does -- It's just politics. I also think she's strategic and if she sees Biden on a Poth no a nomination -- How much did it hurt her losing so badly though? It's pretty embarrassing to lose your home state in third. It's stunning, and also throughout new England. Look what happened to her in new Hampshire. Look what happened to her in Maine. It's surprising because I just find her to be so smart, so decent, and she's got a plan for In the beginning with the medicare for all thing, when she said she was taking private insurance away, people turned off to her. Let me ask you something -- She had an impact though. She took out Bloomberg. She did. She did what Chris Christie did to Marco Rubio four years It didn't help Christie. Bit it sure hurt Rubio. People are saying this nomination process will end in a brokered convention. Explain. Also called a contested convention means nobody has a majority of the delegates going in so they have to start voting the delegates in the convention. I don't buy it. Look, we have a two-person race now regardless of what happens with Warren. It's a two-person race. Right now Biden is on a trajectory to get a majority. If he collapses, Bernie could be on that path. I do not think that we are headed to a contested -- What happens with those delegates that Elizabeth Warren got and Bloomberg got, et cetera? Mayor Pete. Where do they go, those delegates? The delegates have some rather confounding rules in all of this. There isn't an easy answer. Some of the delegates are reallocated and go back into the general pool. Some of them stick with the candidates and that candidate chooses those delegates and tells those delegates I would like you to support candidate X but they don't have to do that. What's the difference between a delegate and a super delegate? The super delegates get to vote if there's no winner in the first ballot. Biden has said he doesn't like the term super delegate. Implies you're above the voters. They're a factor, less of a factor than they were the last time. They don't get to vote in the beginning, but the super delegates are kind of the party Walter Mon Dale was a super delegate. And Amy klobuchar. I kind of like super delegates. It doesn't change the fact that it's going to come down to y'all, okay? This comes down to the people who go in and vote. Whether you're voting on paper, voting in a machine, super delegate, nondelegate, stinky delegate, whatever it is, it is still in your hands. The point is that's not really the term. That's not the name of it. What is the name? The real name is just -- I think unassigned delegate, something like that. We all call them super delegates. That's not the legal term. They're pretty super. They are super. I'm the only fan of super delegates in the world I guess. I think people like Clyburn have earned a position of -- These are people that did have a base so it does come down to the voters as well. These are people that have earned their role in the party. We're always talking about all the people that are in charge of stuff and I'm a big fan of reminding people that, yeah, those folks are out there but this is really in our hands. This is ours to do right or not do right. Let's hope there's not too much interference from Russia and the rest of them at this point. It's true and it did seem to go off without a hitch. Can I ask one final question. Tulsi gabbard has one delegate. She's trying to make the next debate stage. What are the odds of that. She won't be on the debate stage. When is she going away? I don't know that she's going away.

