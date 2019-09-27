Transcript for Whistleblower says White House engages in cover up

So the tension must be through the roof at the white house, right, after yesterday's congressional hearing. Here's what happened. They heard testimony about the whistle-blower who claimed that trump pressured the Ukrainian president to interfere in the 2020 election by digging up dirt on Joe and hunter Biden. William Barr, Rudy Giuliani were also implicated in this situation. Some Republicans like Lindsey graham, he still insists this is a nothing burger. Let me remind Lindsay that bill Clinton was impeached for getting his freak on at the isn't trump guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of justice? Your thoughts, ladies. If you have a moral compass, then yes. Abuse of power is one thing. Impeachment is another conversation. Anyone out there saying it's not an abuse of power shame on you. I'm always country before your political party especially if you're a Republican because national security should be the bones and meat of the party. You were on capitol hill so you probably watched it live. It was the director of national intelligence Joe maquire who had to answer some serious questions. There was the exchange between him and Adam Schiff which I found uncomfortable. Joe maquire is not the bad guy in this. He's someone who served this I felt bad for him. He's the guy -- now that you brought him up that got the whistle-blower report and instead of giving it to congress he brought it to the white house. That's troubling. He's the acting dni. He had been in there for a few days when this happened. It's still very troubling. If you look at the statute it says the dni shall turn it over to congress. He didn't. You know this from going to law school. You take a course on what shall means. Shall means you have to do it. If you look at the whistle-blower complaint, it alleges things again the attorney general, Rudy Giuliani. Why would you take the complaint to the president? If you ask he to grade myself, I get an a every time. Do you think sunny -- Let me ask -- Didn't do his duty. Is he the bad guy? I don't know. If you want to go to war with Joe maquire, by all means. Democrats are going to lose that this is a man who was in that role for four days, what he said was this was unprecedented. It's not the important part of the story. It is important. It's why it got shut down. He handed it to the white house. That ship has sailed. If you're an American watching that exchange, if you're a Democrat and you want to make him the evil person -- Democrats are a little more concerned than what the president did. I agree with -- That's what you're accusing him of. One thing that would be effective is if it was for Democrats and Republicans who want to get to the facts, to be narrow about their scope. This isn't about the 'mol you meants clause. It's about the fact that the president of the United States tried to blackmail a foreign government. It's a national security threat and abuse of power. Focus on that. There's going to be a lot of trying to muddy the waters. Every time they throw Rudy Giuliani to act like an insane person -- There's a situation of attorney general Barr. Do you think he should recuse himself? He must. He's in the package. I have a few things. Answer the question. I have a few things first. You'll forget the question by then. He must recuse himself. Congress is off for two weeks. There's going to be a lot of people going home talking to their con stitch wents. It's a great news cycle for Elizabeth Warren because Joe Biden is caught up in this. It was hard for me to watch the president of the Ukraine on because Ukraine has fought so hard for freedom against Putin. This is an area of the world fighting for democracy. That president will do anything and I think possibly lie because he's worried about his own country and I don't necessarily blame him. Touting him out in front of the press corps was a little bit uncute. Doesn't that make Donald Trump's action worse? Yes. 100%. The whole crux of this is that congress had approved money being given to Ukraine and then president trump said I'm not going to give you this money. To your point about Elizabeth Warren, don't you think

