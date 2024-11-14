Whoopi Goldberg introduces us to the new production of 'Annie'

Hazel Vogel, who stars as Annie, discusses working with Whoopi Goldberg and performs “Tomorrow” from the iconic musical.

November 14, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live