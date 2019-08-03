Transcript for Whoopi Goldberg shares health update

Say yes it's me. I am here I am up and moving around not as fast as I like to me. But I am okay I'm not dead so here's what happened had pneumonia. And I was septic. And ammonium both lungs which meant there was fluid that was all kinds of stuff going on and yes I came very very close to. Leaving the earth. Good news and didn't thank you for all of your good wishes. All of found the wonderful things that people have been saying even people who are not like huge fans and Hough and have actually said nice things about me. We all know that's not change when I get back but for right now it's brilliant and thank you for everything and ladies I cannot wait to see ya. This is been and to sing and I'll tell you about it we were all at the table. To everybody whose.

