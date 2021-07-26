Transcript for Whoopi Goldberg's summer 2021 book picks

The best time to kick back and get lost in a good book is right now. So this week each of us are giving you our summer reading list in a series we call "Ladies get lit" or "Lit ladies" however you want to put it, so today you're getting my picks. My first book pick is called "Anansi boys" by Neil gaiman a writer I love. I love, love, love him, and it's basically about a guy called fat Charlie -- that's what his father calls him, and he thinks that there's, you know, nothing wrong with his so-called norm normal well, honey, once he looks over and his father drops dead in a karaoke bar, that's all I can tell you about it. You will have so much fun, and it's beautiful and it's great to read, okay? "Anansi boys." Look it up. Book two, we have had both of these authors on -- on our show, and I'm still so knocked out by what these books had to say. So let me start with "Sex, race, and robots" by Dr. Ayanna Howard. In this audiobook only, roboticist Dr. Howard explores how the tech world's racial and sexual biases are infecting artificial intelligence with the profoundly negative effect. She's an amazing writer, and if you want to understand why maybe your echo doesn't respond to you the way that it should or your phone doesn't respond to you when you say, hey, look something up and it just ignores you, there's something to what she's written, and so I want everybody to check it out. I love this book so much. I love listening to it because it just gave me a different way to look at things. Book three is called "The whiteness of wealth" by Dorothy brown. I picked this book because it really gave me a good understanding of how the taxes work in this country, and why taxes seem to work a little bit differently for us, and why we can't seem to catch up with other people's wealth patterns. She went to law school and realized that her parents, a plumber and a nurse were paying an unusually high percentage of their income in taxes, and then she shows how the tax codes sort of reward the practices of white folks while seemingly pushing people of clr further behind. One of the great things she says in the book is because we were never seen to be wealth, people who were going to make wealth, nobody counts us in the same way in the tax code so they don't seem to work the same way. So more black families are being shut out of the American dream, and she gives some really amazing reasons why. So that's why I want you to pick up this book, and I have a surprise for the members of today's virtual audience. You're all getting copies, and audio downloads of my choice picks, and check out our website to find out how 15 of you at home can win all of the books from our ladies get lit series, and a chance for you to win by Friday at midnight eastern time, and tune in tomorrow and hear sunny's summertime reading picks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.