20/20 features unaired Menendez brothers interview clips among renewed focus on case

In this clip from 20/20's 'The Menendez Brothers: Reversal of Fortune?' episode, Lyle Menendez is seen telling Barbara Walters in 1996 that “it was upsetting” after his brother, Erik, confessed.

October 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live