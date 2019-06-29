Abby Catt reunites with sheriff who advocated for her during robbery sentence

More
"20/20" invited Abby Catt to visit again with Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, who advocated for her after she accepted a plea deal for aggravated robbery in 2012.
3:06 | 06/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Abby Catt reunites with sheriff who advocated for her during robbery sentence

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:06","description":"\"20/20\" invited Abby Catt to visit again with Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, who advocated for her after she accepted a plea deal for aggravated robbery in 2012.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"63961561","title":"Abby Catt reunites with sheriff who advocated for her during robbery sentence","url":"/2020/video/abby-catt-reunites-sheriff-advocated-robbery-sentence-63961561"}