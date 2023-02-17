ABC News Live: Officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols plead not guilty

Plus, the LAPD is investigating after two Jewish men were shot outside of synagogues by the same suspect, and a senior ISIS leader has been killed in a helicopter raid in Syria.

February 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live