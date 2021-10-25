Ahmaud Arbery case prompts changes to Georgia laws: Part 8

In May 2021, the state of Georgia amended its citizen’s arrest law, dramatically limiting its use, and the Georgia state legislature voted to enact a hate crimes law in the wake of Arbery's death.

