Transcript for Alex Trebek on his decision to go public with cancer diagnosis: Part 1

Chris Connelly. It was back in March of 2019 that Alex trebek first revealed his cancer diagnosis. I wanted to be the one to pass along this information. When Alex was brave enough to make the announcement, we taped it here first and it kind of took the air out of the room. Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed wi stage 4 pancreatic cancer. When Alex made that announcement, you can only imagine, you know, how devastated we all were. I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. He sat down with robin Roberts, who'd shared her own cancer story with the world, to talk about his decision to go public. I hope you tand how many people you are helping watching you go through this journey, people who are walking a similar path. It's great to be considered an inspiration to other people. People all over America have been sharing their good thoughts, their advice, their prayers, and I feel it is making a difference in my well-being. Trebek would record a public service announcement to help raise awareness of the symptoms of pancreatic cancer. I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer. And he helped so many others by being straightforward about the side effects of his treatments. I'm used to dealing with pain but what I'm not used to dealing with is these surges that come on suddenly of deep, deep sadness and it brings tears to my eyes. I've discovered in this whole episode, ladies and gentlemen, that I'm a bit of a wuss and -- but I'm fighting through it. After 35 years on "Jeopardy," trebek was determined to continue hosting the show when it returned in the fall of 2019 for season 36. How do you go into this season any differently than previous seasons? How does season 36 for you now feel? It's the season that comes before number 37. And that's it? That's it. As long as I can walk out, and walking out is more of an effort now than it used to be, but as long as I can walk out and greet the audience and the contestants and run the game, I'm happy. Here is the host -- Remarkably, he was right. Alex trebek! Still in the midst of treatments, Alex trebek came back for season 37 in the fall of 2020. Welcome, welcome, welcome. He loves doing "Jeopardy." He has his own family over there. They're such a close-knit, beautiful group of people. So I think that gives him a lot of support, a sense of purpose, and that he's just not in bed and can be productive. It's another day at the office, but what a wonderful office to go to and do your work. Trebek invited our Michael Strahan into that office. Well, what's going on? And into his home, where he and wife Jean lived for much of their three-decade-plus marriage. He certainly has a great intellect, but his heart is really beautiful. And I think that comes across through "Jeopardy," as a human being, as I've seen Alex grow over time, his self-awareness, his compassion has beamed, blossomed in such a beautiful way. What's the toughest part for both of you? I think for me it's when I see him in pain and I can't help him. And when he doesn't eat right. When he has too much diet soda. Back off, Michael. I'm not saying anything. I'm 79. If you get to be 79 and be in as good of shape as I -- oh, wait a minute, I'm not in that great shape. Darn. Blew that one, trebek. When covid-19 shut down production of "Jeopardy," trebek decided to use the time for something he never thought he'd do, write a memoir. "The answer is reflections on my I tried to keep it kind of light because I was thinking every time I go for chemotherapy I see all these people sitting in those chairs and being infused and they don't have anything to do. So maybe a little light reading will be kind of fun, yeah? "Oh, oh, there's a picture. Oh yeah, okay." Whatever his fate or prognosis was, regardless of the setbacks or miseries of his treatment, trebek never wavered in describing himself in a surprising way. I think I've learned that I'm an extremely lucky individual, because in spite of the fact that this diagnosis is not a good one, I have managed to receive so much love from so many people, and quite often you don't get that during your lifetime. After you're passed, after you're dead people say, "Oh, he was such a good guy, we really liked him," but I'm getting that all before that event, so it makes me feel really, really good. When we return, long before the iconic mustache and sharp suits, his remarkable road to

