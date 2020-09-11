Transcript for How Alex Trebek, 'Jeopardy' staff kept going after his cancer diagnosis: Part 4

After 60 years in the television business, Alex trebek still loved going to work. One of the first to the studio on tape days would be trebek. Driving himself, by the way. Right on time. Five minutes to 6:00. Alex comes in at 6:00 on a tape day. Stop following us! He goes through his morning routine, and it's like he's slowly regenerating. The sun comes up and that bud, that flower is opening, and it's coming to life. The staff of "Jeopardy" knew that the show was keeping Alex trebek going during his cancer fight. His routine didn't change a bit. He's a naturally curious person. He's a reader and he's a thinker. He makes sure that he reads the paper from cover to cover because he always wants to know what's going on in the world. He doesn't want to be unprepared if something comes up in a clue or in a contestant interview. Trebek was continually surprised by the public's response after his cancer So I've gotten hundreds of thousands of cards, letters, tweets, emails, texts, telling me that "You've been a great inspiration to all of us." That's been a very humbling experience for me. The outpouring of love, and affection, and encouragement, and advice has been just overwhelming. You know, other than, than ratings viewers don't have a lot of opportunity to give back. And I think this is your fans' and our viewers' way of giving back to you for all that you've done for them over the years. It's given America the chance to say to Alex, "We love you." And americs stepped up. And he's being so gracious and calling people and writing letters. He's playing the hand he's been dealt and he is really playing it so beautifully. The first thing to do is take Alex's five scripts so he can start looking over them. Anything good in these games? Uh, I think we've got some fun stuff. And Alex starts reading them at 7:30. And he takes aboutur and a half to read through the games. He is so old school in how he prepares for the show. Anything he doesn't know, he looks up himself. Alex goes to his briefing in the morning with the writers and the producers, goes over his material. Well, what's Goin? We go through the five games. Alex weighs in on things that he thinks are badly phrased. He also has a good sense of what the contestants might know or what might be too hard and he'll challenge us on that. We're talking about the last days of the tournament of champions. We have a chat, sort of catch up with him, see what's happening with him. I have something rocky just gave me which made me feel kinda of good. An email from a woman who said -- I just wanted to thank Alex for speaking about his symptoms as it made my brother-in-law -- Thank you, Alex. My brother-in-law decided, because he was experiencing some of the same symptoms, to go and see his doctor. Today he found out that he has stage 1 pancreatic cancer, looks like it's very treatable, so I wanted to say thank you because I really feel like you saved his life. God bless you, Alex. That's kind of nice. That's amazing. He got this letter that he read to us. He saved that man's life. He really did. I am making a difference. With my suffering. And that's the production meeting and that takes place from roughly 9:00 to 10:00. And then we go on to the taping. He'll go get in makeup and go over the games once again. And we roll tape at exactly 11:00. Everywhere I go they follow me. I'm tired get to work at 6:00 in the morning. But when we start shooting at 11:00 -- Four, three, two, one. This is -- All of a sudden, okay. When Johnny Gilbert says "And now here's the host of jeopardy Alex trebek" -- It's showtime. Alex trebek! Thank you, Johnny! It's as if someone flips a switch. We have him out on stage by 11:00, shooting the first show. And then he's got five shows that we shoot in a day. That would be a brioche. Here's been times where you can really see him struggling as some of the painful stuff he's been through. But you never see it on the air. You'd never know that there's a thing in the world wrong with him or that he has a care in the world. He's almost an iron man. He really is. I've watched him day in and day out when he was backstage waiting to do the show when I didn't think he was going to make it. But when those lights come on and when I say his name, Alex trebek walks out on stage because he's that type of a person. Thank you, Johnny. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. To read the stories of you being in your dressing room writhing in pain or in tears and then you step out there and nobody in the world would know the difference or what was happening to you just a couple of minutes ago. I am like count dracula. I change. I am able to fly in and do certain things. I really -- I don't know, T.J. It's something that I can't explain intellectually. I suddenly wake up, and I'm able to perform and handle the show. Because I like it. It's a good job. Gosh. Everybody out there should be so lucky to have this kind of job. Something you enjoy doing, something you're proud of doing. Something that pleases people. And something that pays you a pretty good salary as well. This. Is. "Jeopardy"! I started with Alex 36 years ago. Alex trebek! As a matter of fact, Alex and I are the only two original people. But it doesn't seem like it's been that long. This is jeopardy show 8,140. Thank you, Johnny. Alex is so profession so consistent, so solid. Let's take a look. We have to keep up with him. He is so laser-focused on what he's doing. Let's look at the $1,000 clue just for the fun of it. Alex makes it look effortless. He makes it look seamless. It's much harder than you think. And I think that's part of his genius. You're going to go first in "Double jeopardy." After the jeopardy round, I see him looking at the script, prepping for the second round of the show. This is after 8,000-plus episodes. He doesn't have to do that. That's just who he is. Right now, though, you get to enjoy these commercials. Cameras, watch when Alex goes to the audience, we're going to cover q&a. Alex loves to talk to the audience. Good morning. Yep, it's morning. Good to have you here. Might take questions from them. If you have any questions you want to ask, don't be shy, raise your hand. So he has a real good time. Yes. What did you study in school? Philosophy. I know why I'm here. I want them to feel that this was a special visit. And you get to ask me any question you want. Good questions. Keep them coming. Yes, ma'am? Who selects your ties? Who selects my ties? I have a wardrobe man who picks them, but I have never, in my entire life, thrown away a necktie. Ma'am? Upon your retirement who would you like to see replace you? Betty white. When we come back, Alex trebek on cancer, his family, and what survival teaches.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.