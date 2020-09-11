Transcript for Alex Trebek's reaction to outpouring of support from 'Jeopardy' champs, fans: Part 6

My life has been a quest for knowledge and understanding, and I'm nowhere near having achieved that. And it doesn't bother me in the least. I will die without having come up with the answer to many things in life. If he didn't have the answers, Alex trebek certainly had fun with the questions. My god, it's contagious. I'll take let's rap kids for 6 foot, 7 foot 8 foot bunch, young money militia and I am the commissioner. I was just getting into this rap thing. I'm not too good at it, but I was getting into it. This term for a long-handled gardening tool can also mean an immoral pleasure seeker. What's a hoe? No. Whoa, they teach you that in school in Utah, huh? And now, here is the host of "Jeopardy," Alex trebek! Alex hosted over 8,000 episodes. America just loves the guy and I'm no exception. Let's take a look at your response. Did you come up with the right you came up with "We love you Alex." That's very kind thank you. It cost you $1995. You're left with five bucks. You're really an inspiration. Showing up and persevering, staying strong throughout all you're going through. Alex, just want to say, you mean a lot to me. To so many people. So picture this, if you like, the wahe envisioned his last days. In his own backyard. Yep, I'll be perfectly content if that's how my story ends. Sitting on the swing with the woman I love, my soul mate, and our two wonderful children nearby. We'll take things one step at a time, one day at a time. The weather is beautiful, the sun is shining into a mild, mild looking sky, and there's not a cloud in sight. Goodbye, everyone. Have a great life. And thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.