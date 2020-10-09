Transcript for Army officials give new details on investigation into Vanessa Guillen, Aaron Robinson

It's late afternoon on June 30 and specialist Karen Robinson is being kept under watch at Fort Hood. As the army's criminal investigation division is building a case against him. What we didn't ex act. As the media broadcast human remains have been found during a search for missing board its old Irving yeah. And then media broadcasters really content while we believed to be the tipping point for specialists Robinson. Pass and he really aren't that those remains were found and he was on the phone who is sizzling. Texas that was surge is now calling off the search after army investigators found human remains in bill county today. Somehow he gets house is escort the garden gives chase and he gets in the vehicle and he flees and he needs support. And out in the city of Coleen where he's lost in the nine. Yet reports realized that he is. And so because we're ranked the FBI worked with local law enforcement or stop. It's encountered. There is this incredible scene in the middle of the street. Where they're trying to go after care drugs they converge on him and some Robinson has managed to obtain and god and. Those pressures on. Pulls the gun out and he and slide. He dies by its side. And about in the morning. And CAD and we have two suspects one of them his stance they tell me he committed suicide. So how it got to sit here that went off base militants seized on foot and in how this fine dining. Questions have. It's just will never and. The GM family has been robbed of their day in court with her daughter's killer Pickens Houston. County explains. And we we have to find answers and will hold people count.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.