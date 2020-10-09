Army Secretary: ‘We have to find answers’ in Vanessa Guillen case

In a new “20/20” interview, Secretary of the U.S. Army Ryan McCarthy said he doesn't know if there will ever be justice for Vanessa Guillen, but he says "it's clear" that the Army let her family down.
But as his family still believes that bonuses death was connected somehow out to the sexual harassment allegations that the criminal investigation as yet. Has found no evidence to support that. Mr. secretary it's been more than four months and thousands of hours of investigation. How can the army had no idea of what Robinson's motives for us. Wind would be killer and sister brutal way. You know not being able to question him we have not been able to find these facts. The DM family has been robbed of their day in court with her daughter's killer because he's dead now. On the explain it. We we have to find answers and rule people count.

