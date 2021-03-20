Transcript for Asian American reporters share their personal stories

reporters from some of our Stefan, we watch your reporting on a daily basis. I know a reported often on how difficult it is to actually prosecute hate crimes. That's right, hate crimes require proof of motive, so what investigators need is some kind of racial slur being hurled. In our reporting we have been asking the question, why not in gray areas, no words exchanged, unprovoked, at least investigate the possibility of a hate crime? Credit to the NYPD. It has come around to understand this point of view from the community, and so as a result of reporting it has gone from no words exchanged not racially motivated to no words exchanged, unprovoked, possibility of a hate crime. Here in New York there is a movement to change the definition of a hate crime. Great to have you here with us tonight. Stick with us. We want to bring in Lydia Han who wrote an op-ed in March of last year in the Philadelphia enquirer about the hateful what she wrote essentially came true. I know that was at the beginning and you describe subtle racism against asian-americans being ignored. What do you think people can do to combat this? Eva, an honor to be with you tonight. One way to combat subtle racism is to educate by calling it out for what it is -- damaging and we know words, pictures, so-called jokes have a profound impact, perpetuaing the notion we are the forever foreigner, the enemy, or people to be objectified. And the violence we're seeing today are rooted in those sentiments. Let me give you two examples of what can happen when call out and shine owe light on this behavior. In Philadelphia a shop posted a racist menu item. A labor union board member posted a racist meme on social media. When those stories were amplified, the menu item was removed and the labor union board member resigned. Those are real results, real consequences. And Eva, I think that is one way we can what I think our narrative in this country. There is power in at's for sure. Now we go to Deanna Lim in San Francisco. A lot of your reporting I know has come about because victims found you on social media. They use direct messaging because that's where they feel safe enough to tell you about what's happening in your community. That's right. David, these are victims who are at the lowest points in their lives. They are petrified and the last thing they want to do is report their crime because of a number of reasons.

