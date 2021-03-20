-
Now Playing: How movies and TV shows dehumanize and hypersexualize Asian Americans
-
Now Playing: Evelyn and Andrew Yang speak about surge in anti-Asian violence
-
Now Playing: How TV and film perpetuate dangerous anti-Asian racism and misogyny in pop culture
-
Now Playing: Asian American reporters share their personal stories
-
Now Playing: The power of language: How verbal abuse led to violence
-
Now Playing: Sen. Tammy Duckworth speaks out against anti-Asian attacks
-
Now Playing: What we know about the Atlanta spa shooting investigation
-
Now Playing: Children of victims in Atlanta shooting share their shock and heartbreak
-
Now Playing: How a massacre at 3 Asian-owned spas in Atlanta unfolded, killing 8 people
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, March 19, 2021
-
Now Playing: Mobile program takes COVID-19 vaccines on the road
-
Now Playing: Consequences for kids' of endless screen time
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: NASA’s likely next boss
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 19, 2021
-
Now Playing: Biden, Harris visit Atlanta to hear concerns of Asian lawmakers
-
Now Playing: Car drives through severe weather in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Vigils for victims, outpouring of support after Atlanta shooting
-
Now Playing: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ grand prize winner gives money away to charity
-
Now Playing: NCAA apologizes over tournament gender disparities