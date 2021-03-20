Basketball player Jeremy Lin speaks on anti-Asian bias in sports

More
Jeremy Lin was the first American of Chinese and Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA when he joined in 2010 and is still one of the few Asian Americans to have played in the league since.
3:42 | 03/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Basketball player Jeremy Lin speaks on anti-Asian bias in sports

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:42","description":"Jeremy Lin was the first American of Chinese and Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA when he joined in 2010 and is still one of the few Asian Americans to have played in the league since.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"76570511","title":"Basketball player Jeremy Lin speaks on anti-Asian bias in sports","url":"/2020/video/basketball-player-jeremy-lin-speaks-anti-asian-bias-76570511"}