'You must be Ben': Man meets biological father for the first time

After searching for his birth mother, Benjamin Tveidt met his biological father for the first time and was "overwhelmed" by the reunion.
1:01 | 07/11/18

Transcript for 'You must be Ben': Man meets biological father for the first time
I'm terrified and excited all. Thirty years and three days old he had no idea consistent yeah. Longest 800 V in my life. Genealogy CC more dear to support him in this life changing moment. Oh yeah. Electric. You Father's Day like it's trying to regulate breathing trying to be calm and publicly immediate. I knock on the door and s's voice. Our. Hello hello nasty bad. It. You don't hear. Said here. Garnett commodity well well. And I was overwhelmed. And he notes say. Something else. Did you feel a connection death right away it right away.

