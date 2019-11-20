Beth Holloway says she was never afraid to return to Aruba

More
“My daughter is there,” she said as “20/20” documented her trip back to Aruba nearly 15 years after her daughter Natalee Holloway disappeared, “That’s the last place that I know that she has been.”
0:49 | 11/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Beth Holloway says she was never afraid to return to Aruba
Sentencing cap effort counts afraid to get back into career that cuts my daughter is there. That's the last place I know that she has and it's been close to fifteen years into Beth Holloway first set foot on the island of Aruba and looking for her daughter Natalie. This past summer she agreed to go back here with us yeah. Good to come eyewitness frame of mind. We're here I'm not searching for anything and everything. Ironically it is not pleased line. This is where gambling spot and get this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"“My daughter is there,” she said as “20/20” documented her trip back to Aruba nearly 15 years after her daughter Natalee Holloway disappeared, “That’s the last place that I know that she has been.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"67144348","title":"Beth Holloway says she was never afraid to return to Aruba","url":"/2020/video/beth-holloway-afraid-return-aruba-67144348"}