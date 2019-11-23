Beth Holloway confronts the man last seen with her daughter Natalee: Part 2

More
Surveillance footage showed Natalee Holloway with Joran van der Sloot hours before she'd left a club with him. Her mother went to his home, where the same car she'd gotten into was parked outside.
8:11 | 11/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Beth Holloway confronts the man last seen with her daughter Natalee: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:11","description":"Surveillance footage showed Natalee Holloway with Joran van der Sloot hours before she'd left a club with him. Her mother went to his home, where the same car she'd gotten into was parked outside.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"67243873","title":"Beth Holloway confronts the man last seen with her daughter Natalee: Part 2","url":"/2020/video/beth-holloway-confronts-man-daughter-natalee-part-67243873"}