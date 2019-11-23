Transcript for Beth Holloway returns to Aruba 14 years after her daughter went missing: Part 11

I still get emails from the prison from Joran van Der sloot, because, frankly, I haven't given up on the story. In the surplus of lies he tells, there is a shred of truth, and he knows what happened to her and how it happened. As it stands right now, Joran is serving a 28-year sentence. Once his sentence is completed in Peru he cannot be released. He has to be transferred into U.S. Custody and extradited to the U.S. So he'll be there till he comes to Alabama. That sounded good to me. The fact is, hanging over his head is his extradition. So it's a cloud that you can imagine he worries about. So 14 years later, aruba has become a lot less significant to me in how it really held me captive in all of my hurt and pain. Alta vivivivivivivivivivivivivivivivivivivivivivivivivivivista wawawawawawaa church THA kind of Ed as a ple ace and hope and serenity in all the chaos that was going on at the time. I visited every morning and every night. It was my place to recenter and to try to regroup and to refocus. It was the place that Beth told us that she came to peace that Natalee was in heaven. It was when I got to about the sixth cross, that's when I knew Natalee was gone. I knew that Natalee was with god, and he cared for her through whatever ordeal she encountered that night. Every time I looked out at the ocean, I couldn't handle it. It just disturbed me greatly, because it made me feel as if I was never going to get an answer as to what happened to Natalee. But I feel like I have accomplished a huge feat, 'cause I can come back now to aruba. I can get in the water. It feels good. It feels great. This is where Natalie lost her life. Yes, on this island. You're never going to get over the loss of losing your loved one. It's not going to happen. But life does move on. Natalee would want us to enjoy what life we have left.

