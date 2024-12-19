Paris Hilton-backed child protection bill will go to Biden's desk for signature

The star told ABC News about how the abuse she says she experienced as a teenager inspired her to champion the Stop Institutionalized Child Abuse Act, which the House passed on Wednesday.

December 19, 2024

