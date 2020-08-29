Black Americans have faced police brutality for generations

George Floyd’s death galvanized the nation this summer, and now the shooting of Jacob Blake is the latest in decades of Black Americans who faced violence at the hands of police. When will it end?
6:34 | 08/29/20

