Transcript for Breonna Taylor grand jurors speak out about charging decision: Part 10

15 hours of audio recordings fromreonna Taylor case has been released. A Kentucky judge has given members of the grand jury permission to speak out about the proceedings. Ling. Everybody ready. ? Yes. And mark it. Attorney general Cameron was singenuous with the public about how this went down with the grand jury, and that was a big mistake because grand jurors then came out with anger and fury. We've agreed to protect your identities. How would you like to be referred to? Juror one. Juror two. Juror three. Te me back to that news attorney general Cameron essentially says -- The grand jury agreed that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in the return of deadly fire. Your reaction when you heard that? I came out of my chair. I said, "He just lied." Liar. Those were the words that came out of my mouth. Grand jurors speaking out is really a big deal because the grand jury process is supposed to be secret. Even the location and the venue was unknown to the public. This is a grand jury that was inquisitive. And on so many things they were stonewalled. Situations where they asked about more body camera. We're not going to show all the videos, just because of time. Can you show them? What's that ma'am? I said, "We have time." Anas, because I felt like, if I was gonna give my R judgment as a juror, that I needed to be presented all the evidence, and they didn't. Grand jurors were trying to ask about the search warrant. We wanted to know how they obtained that warrant and we were shut down and put off. There's other issues in relation to the warrant that we're not getting much into here, but the officers were executing a valid search warrant. Daniel Cameron, you didn't think that was relevant? The scope of our investigation did not include the obtainment of that warrant. Federal law enforcement partners are conducting that investigation. Without that search warra police would never be at breonna Taylor's apartment. When you heard that wanton endangerment was the only charge that was being presented, what was the reaction in the room? It was an uproar. I was livid. I couldn't believe it. We were dismayed. There was a big gasp in the room. Probably more than two or three jurors said, "Is that all?" Our team walked them through ery homicide offense and also presented all of T information. They didn't go into any details about what any additional homicide or murder charges could be. Grand jury saying, you didn't give us anything else. It's a gotcha moment. We asked if other charges could be brought against, and all they said was, no, nothing we could make stick. And that the officers had the right to defend themselves, because they had been fired upon. One of the issues in the case is even when you're allowed to act in self-defense under Kentucky law, you are not allowed to just recklessly kill a third-party. It excessive firepower actually, and it was from two different angles with three different police officers firing. They have a right to defend themselves against the threat, but is that what they did when they fire blindly into a house and shot a woman? If that's proper conduct, then yeah, maybe our police should be retrained. In your mind, should there have been more charges brought? Oh, yes, undoubtedly. I thought one would be murder. I thought there was going to be a lot more charges for a lot more officers. The fact that they didn't get to even deliberate on charges on behalf of breonna is a huge miscarriage of justice. ABC news reached out to attorney general Cameron, who declined our request for comment, but in an interview with ABC bowling greffiliate WBKO, Cameron stood by his decision. It was not our judgment that there were going -- that there should be other charges that the grand jury should be advised of. I know I will take a lot of criticism for that, but, uh, we did the right thing. Ahmaud arbery died, and the justice system said, give it time. George Floyd died and the justice system said, give it time. Breonna Taylor died, said, give it time. People gave it time, and then basically nothing. Could there be the opportunity for us to build some serious trustful change out of a most painful situation?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.