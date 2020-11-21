Transcript for Breonna Taylor’s legacy lives on: Part 11

If I had to share one final thought about breonna, it would be that she was the one who brought everybody together. There are those times when we all rise up in unity, and we saw that in Louisville, Kentucky, when the city council unanimously passed breonna Taylor's law, which abolished no-knock warrants. What we have to learn from what happened to breonna is the system has to work for everyone. On the one hand, you hate that it's her face that's on this cause. But on the other hand it's a cause that'll definitely give some change that's been well overdue. She always said she was going to be famous but we never imagined her not being here to see herself famous. I hate that she had to die to be great. This is a story about how policing works in this country. More importantly, how it doesn't work. When we talk about justice for breonna Taylor, it may come in the larger form of reform in the system. How should police behave? Are they a separate entity that sort of knows better and does these investigations and they can administer what they view as justice in the community? Or should it should it be an extension of what the community wants? We have to make sure that we set a standard that if you commit a crime and it causes someone to lose their life, there has to be consequences. We negotiated several items of reform. One was community relationships. The other was officer accountability, and then search warrant reform so that what happened to breonna does not happen again. This is where we need as a culture to rise up, and we're saying no more of this. Black lives matter. I would say that it's harder being a black American, but no, it's hard football anybody. We've got to -- there's definitely some good, you know, police officers and stuff, but there's a lot of bad ones right now. Black or white. Depends what officers you encounter that day. Breonna Taylor is attached to me the rest of my life. You were called racist. Are you a racist? Not at all. This is not related to George Floyd. It's not ahmaud arbery. Nothing like it. These are two totally different type instances. It's not a race thing. This is not. This is not us going and hundreding somebody down, this is not kneeling on a neck. It's nothing like that. We were doing our job. I think what officer Mattingly fails to understand is the deep seated nature of racism and the structural impediments to removing that thinking in policing. It's not just in Louisville, it's everywhere, everywhere. It goes back 250 years. The police structure is rooted in Jim crow and in slavery, and I don't expect officer Mattingly to know that. But every move that he makes is linked to that history. Clearly the system is broken because breonna Taylor is dead, because George Floyd is dead. These are more than just a couple of examples of officers who made some mistakes. These are asptomatic of a system that is broken, that repeatedly harms people of color. We should not have to go through this because of the color of our skin. It's 2020 and we're still going through these changes. Wie not going to be able to run from it. We're going to have to run to it and embrace it and say, this is could there be the opportunity for us to build some serious trustful change out of such a painful time? We have that opportunity. Whether we embrace it or not remains to be seen. Please keep fighting. Don't give up. Keep going. Even on your darkest days, even when you don't want to. Breonna Taylor deserves justice, and this was not justice. We got to say her name, and we have to keep fighting and they have to right this wrong. So we're sharing her with the world. Let her be y'all common denominator to do the right thing to come together. Let's not let her die in vain. Let's get justice for her and make real change.

