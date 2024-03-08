Brittanee Drexel’s mom on addressing daughter's killer in court

Dawn Drexel spent 13 years searching for answers in her daughter Brittanee Drexel's murder case. After confessing, Raymond Moody was sentenced to life in prison for Brittanee's 2009 murder.

March 8, 2024

