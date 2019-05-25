Transcript for 'They were just broken': Teens' convictions in Central Park case overturned: Part 9

I couldn't imagine what he went through. Sometimes I don't want to remember, I don't want to think about it. But you got to keep going, and I needed to be going for him. Reyes has changed everything. There's now a new narrative. The district attorney has vacated the convictions. But now what happens to he's still in prison. Being away for a good number of years, being deprived, being deprived of life. It crippled me. My body had been locked up for so long, going from yard to cell block. Going from cell block to yard. My son is home. He is home. Sometime people say crumbs is better than nothing. Well, I don't know about that. I'm a conquering woman. I want my whole cake back, even if it is after 13 years. When you have a son who has been accused of this type of crimes and has gone to prison it's like something you never forget, it's something you never get over. You live with it every day. When they got out I talked a lot to them. And they were just broken. This is home, everything changed ain't it? And they were like, "How do I pick up my life from here? What am I supposed to ?" Even after it is proven scientifically with DNA you didn't do the crime, you have people that say, "Yeah, you did it." That does not mean that the five former defendants are exonerated. It doesn't prove that they're innocent. It just means that in the eyes of the law their convictions no longer exist. When Matias Reyes says he did it alone, it's not just the prosecutors and cops who don't believe it. Trish herself doesn't think he could have done it by himself. There is, you know, medical evidence to support that more than one person was responsible for the attack on me. My injuries are different from what Matias Reyes claimed that he was the sole attacker. We have not discussed the attack with her. There were handprints pressed into her skin that looked red in outline. They were also different sizes. So it looks like, to me, more than one person doing that. The New York City police department ends up feeling it needs to do something to tell its side of the story. And so the police commissioner decides to appoint Michael Armstrong, who would deliver the Armstrong report. I was not considered a big pro-cop person. Trying to piece together what happened 14 years after it happened was theoretical at best by anybody. Did any detectives tell you to change your statement? No. Are you doing this of your free will? Yes. I don't think there is any credible evidence at all that anything was done in an improper way to make them talk. So the police-led investigation concluded that the police didn't do anything wrong. We felt that the most likely scenario involved an attack by a large number of people, and then she was dragged into the woods, and there Reyes, either by himself or perhaps with others, practically killed her and committed the horrendous rape. He jumps full throat into the realm of speculation. And once again, there's mud on the central park five. The difficulty I have with the Armstrong report is that to say they had "Something to do with it," they weren't convicted of "Something." They were convicted of the rape and the attack. So it seems to me like you just want to make something stick to justify the hysteria. It's not a very satisfying document if you're looking for hard proof. But it does become the basis of the city saying, "We're not sure enough about morganthau's conclusions that we want to issue an apology and pay a settlement to these kids." I think some kind of legal action should happen for what they did to innocent boys. The next chapter in the story is, they sue. They feel that they were railroaded into prison. They lost years of their lives. They want justice for it. They want money. Michael Bloomberg is the mayor when this lawsuit is filed. And Bloomberg was not going to settle this case. There was nothing to be gained by any politician anywhere in the United States advocating on the behalf of these five young men. And then things changed again when a documentary's introduced. And we see how it can be a game changer in the case. No money could bring the life that was missing with the time that was taken away. Bring it back.

