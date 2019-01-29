Transcript for How BTK serial killer's family dealt with his conviction

Just months after Janet confessed your mom was granted an emergency divorce I think partly to like. Remove her finances from them because she was trying to sell our home. But she needed to break off from my father pack just. True financial reasons she needs it most telling me that disconnect. And move on with her life as she contacted him she wrote my father early I didn't. In that are beginning months but as far as I know she's not contacted him since the summer without a fight do you think your mom hit. That my father had harmed anyone let alone murder. Anyone. Loans can we would've gone screaming out that door to the police station.

