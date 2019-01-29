-
Now Playing: 'My Father BTK' - a 2-Hour 20/20 Documentary Event Special - Friday at 9/8c on ABC
-
Now Playing: BTK serial killer's daughter reacts to hearing about his arrest
-
Now Playing: How Kerri Rawson learned her dad was 'BTK' serial killer
-
Now Playing: How BTK serial killer's family dealt with his conviction
-
Now Playing: The legacy of Steven and Cary Stayner: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Cary Stayner reveals to FBI agents he never killed his original targets: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Cary Stayner confesses to killing four innocent women in 1999: Part 9
-
Now Playing: FBI finds Cary Stayner has fled to a nudist colony: Part 8
-
Now Playing: The Yosemite serial killer claims his fourth victim: Part 7
-
Now Playing: After 3rd Yosemite murder victim is found, suspected killers are apprehended: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Mother, two teens' 1999 disappearance near Yosemite leads to massive search: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Cary Stayner takes refuge in Yosemite: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Steven Stayner escapes captor, returns home after seven years: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Steven Stayner's abduction changes family's life forever: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Two brothers tied to Yosemite, one a hero, the other a monster: Part 1
-
Now Playing: How intended victim of 1999 Yosemite killer views the tragedy today
-
Now Playing: Yosemite murderer's intended victim: 'He was right there the whole time.'
-
Now Playing: The letter Steven Stayner sent to his high school girlfriend
-
Now Playing: How Yosemite serial killer chose his fourth victim