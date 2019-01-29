How BTK serial killer's family dealt with his conviction

Kerri Rawson discusses how her mother coped with the knowledge of the unthinkable crimes of her then-husband Dennis Rader after his sentencing.
0:53 | 01/29/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for How BTK serial killer's family dealt with his conviction
Just months after Janet confessed your mom was granted an emergency divorce I think partly to like. Remove her finances from them because she was trying to sell our home. But she needed to break off from my father pack just. True financial reasons she needs it most telling me that disconnect. And move on with her life as she contacted him she wrote my father early I didn't. In that are beginning months but as far as I know she's not contacted him since the summer without a fight do you think your mom hit. That my father had harmed anyone let alone murder. Anyone. Loans can we would've gone screaming out that door to the police station.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

