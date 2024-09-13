Carol Burnett surprised with message from Meryl Streep about working together

Comedy legend Burnett said she’s never had the chance to work with acclaimed actor Streep but would love to, in an interview with Robin Roberts for a “20/20” special ahead of the 76th Emmy Awards.

September 13, 2024

