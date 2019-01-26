Cary Stayner reveals to FBI agents he never killed his original targets: Part 10

In an exclusive interview with "20/20," a woman named Lenna reveals the FBI told her mother, Cary Stayner's girlfriend at the time, that he had intended to murder her and her two daughters.
5:40 | 01/26/19

