Cary Stayner reveals to FBI agents he never killed his original targets: Part 10 More In an exclusive interview with "20/20," a woman named Lenna reveals the FBI told her mother, Cary Stayner's girlfriend at the time, that he had intended to murder her and her two daughters. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Cary Stayner reveals to FBI agents he never killed his original targets: Part 10 This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: How intended victim of 1999 Yosemite killer views the tragedy today

