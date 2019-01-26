Cary Stayner takes refuge in Yosemite: Part 4

More
Rage boiled in Cary Stayner after his brother Steven Stayner tragically died at age 24 and their uncle was killed soon after. He got a job at the Cedar Lodge outside Yosemite.
7:04 | 01/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cary Stayner takes refuge in Yosemite: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60633353,"title":"Cary Stayner takes refuge in Yosemite: Part 4","duration":"7:04","description":"Rage boiled in Cary Stayner after his brother Steven Stayner tragically died at age 24 and their uncle was killed soon after. He got a job at the Cedar Lodge outside Yosemite. ","url":"/2020/video/cary-stayner-takes-refuge-yosemite-part-60633353","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.