Celeste Beard’s daughters reflect on testifying in mother's 2003 trial

Celeste Beard went on trial for the murder of her husband Steven Beard. Jennifer Beard and Kristina Fritz, Beard's daughters, decided to testify against their mother.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live