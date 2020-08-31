Transcript for How Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ changed the world: Part 2

Welcome back everyone, I am joined by a very familiar face to many of us, Tony Starke, aka, iron man but also a dear friend of Chadwick from the March value universe, Robert Downey Jr. So good of you to be with us tonight. You and Chadwick shared some iconic moments as fellow "Avengers." Talk to me about your memories of Chadwick onset. Towards the end of the third "Avengers: Infinity war ", we all kind of lost it together. He was just in this kind of stratus of his own but always, always humbled and always hardworking and always a smile on his face and just -- now looking back, all the more realized what a great incredible human being. Robert, you shared a heartwarming video on Instagram yesterday. The two of you, you were laughing and you called him a game changer. How are you going to remember your friend and how do you want the rest of the world remember him, too? It was about six or eight weeks ago, I reached out to him about the George Floyd protest and he had such a thoughtful and kind of informative reframe for me as I was on a bit of a listening tour. And, I just go back and think you know every time I think about "Black panther" is hands down of the marvel universe. It was the one that people got to vote with their ticket sales and say we require this overdue diversity. This is a fantastic movie that has levelled the plain field appropriately so. His legacy is so meaningful and at the same time as I was noticing and so great of you to do this on ABC and Disney and marvel to give this the space it deserves. There is a voice now. So generous of you to share that with everyone. We appreciate it so very, very much. You take care. Thanks robin. Yes, they were just two words, wakanda forever. In so many ways they summed up centuries of struggles. The world first heard them in a game changing movie, "Black panther," the first super hero film ever nominated for an Oscar. It was a cultural movement that changed everything. Chadwick Boseman was the man for many. Here is Byron pits. Reporter: Epic by every measure. We are home. Size, scale, impact. "Black panther," did not simply shatter the box record, it broke boundaries. It was a moment of collective celebration. Because of the story itself but also because of Chadwick. The brilliance of that. He did all of that. At the premier of "Black panther" Chadwick and I saw each other and we embraced each other. I said to him I can't wait to share this movie to the world and he leaned in and whispered to me of his soft voice and said "I cannot wait to change the world." Reporter: And change the world it did. Wakanda forever became a rallying cry for millions finally could see a super hero on screen who looked like them. This video going viral of Atlanta students dancing when they were told they would go see the movie. This was the film that was treated with the same respect and thoughtfulness as "Captain America" and "Iron man" and that was a gift to a generation of children who normally never got to see that before. I say he's a star but also a shooting star because he lived his life in such a way that forever kids see him in that "Black panther" role and see a reflection themselves and everything he intended and they get to dream about and make wishes on that shooting star that was Chadwick Boseman. Chad was my brother. And I mean that in the sense of obviously, brother in a sense of being African-American man in America but the brotherhood I am speaking of is Howard. Reporter: He reflected on a role he thought played into stereotypes. I was conflicted, Howard instilled a certain amount of proud. Chad was as conscious dude. And he would not, he was not the kind that felt he had to take a role to make a living. He was not going to take something that was not going to, you know, embody it or embarrass him or embarrass his people or the community. That was not him. Reporter: He replaced smaller roles until he got a chance to embody a real life hero, Jackie Robinson in "42." I didn't come here to make I don't care if they respected me. I know who I am. When you play someone who lives so courageously, you are able to sort of rise to the occasion in a way because you play someone who does that. It gives you a sense of courage. Chadwick played great men and he was a great man. Bringing real life characters to the screen was such amazing nobility and humanity. That was why he was the only choice. The only actor we discussed to play t'challa. He played royalty, it is not easy to play a king. He brought a regal spirit. Reporter: "Black panther" was a role for Boseman. I watched this movie and I see all these black people, in some way it seems intentionally black but by the end of it, it is a universal story. Yeah. The truth is, you know, art can do that. I grew up man loving Hollywood. There was not a black face to be found. Our story is about a man taking on the responsibility who he's not ready for. I can't think of a more universe as a whole story that everybody goes through that. You portrayed Thurgood marshal and James brown and how did "Black panther" fit into that? Those are all men who changed history and not only how people saw themselves but how others saw them. I would not be here if it was not for those men I portrayed because of what they did -- in their lives and what the doors opened for me. When I walk into the lab and I am feeling myself because I am king and I am with my sister. There is a little bit of James brown. When I am holding in court, there is a little bit of Thurgood marshal. Reporter: For generations to come, young men of those of color strive a little bit bolder and a little Chadwick Boseman in them. He exemplifies grace with it. Chad was articulating, only he could of the humanity of black folks. That's what it is about. You can't shoot a man in the back unless you believe they are not human at all. What Chad was doing is communicating black humanity through black heroism. He was in his ability to do it in his chosen field and he's gone. That's a huge loss. That's a huge, huge loss. You watch movies to walk in the shoes of the protagonists or the heroes. It is not just me playing but it is also you watching it. I think that's -- I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to do that. Our thanks to Byron and now it is my pleasure to welcome someone else who was part of the cultural moment of "Black panther," Oscar winner, who played zurri. We know he was such a colleague and dear friend, thank you for being with us tonight, can you share with us your fondest memory of your time working with Chadwick. He was such a talented artist in the film and we started to do panther and I started working in the fall and I was able to look at him as he was doing the action sequence with Michael Jordan and doing everything himself over and over again and I got to recognize him and the discipline he had and the focus he had in the scenes we were doing there. I think I was kind of touched when we were doing the scene where they crowned him king and everyone in the audience and drums were playing. I talked to Chadwick, you can feel this energy coming as if there was a transformation that was going on. I thought that was really powerful that it was actually happening. I think it is that kind of discipline but openness. Yeah. That allowed part of the phenomenon for "Black panther" to occur was all the things that he did, sort of inspiring people to believe in them and remembering the beauty and culture and black culture and I guess power people, children to be able empowered and see themselves and for people to see the possibilities and I think the possibilities that as is aspirational in a way. They have something special and I think he recognized that in a powerful way. It was really an honor to do it. So well-said for us, thank you Boris Whitaker for being with us tonight. We appreciate it, you take care. It is a pleasure, thank you for having me.

