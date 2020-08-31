Transcript for Chadwick Boseman’s enduring legacy: Part 4

Chadwick Boseman once said about his character in "Black panther," t'challa is we have a responsibility to the world of being the beacon of light. Chadwick took that to heart and spoke to so many. He lit up the way to let you know that he loved you and how he felt about you. It is a rare quality. You know he had this combination of being an old soul with the most incredible twinkle in his eyes. To all those little kids that loved "Black panther" and look to t'challa as a hero, just know the guy who played him is even a bigger hero in real life. There will not be a replaceable character in the marvel family. He accomplished so much and what a life, so much he left behind on the screen and so much he still have to give. As we say good night, we want to giver you Chadwick Boseman's own voice, at Howard university, as you listen, please hold him and his family in your hearts. Good night. I don't know what your future is but if you are willing to take the heart away to more complicated ones, the ones with more failure at first and the one provering to have more Vickery and glory that you will not regret it. As you commit to your past, pr pride and press on with purpose, god bless you. I love you Howard. Howard, forever. The applause is not the end...

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.