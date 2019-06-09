Transcript for Chaplain recalls visiting Mark Gerardot after wife killed girlfriend and then herself

We are. The police came and boost me up to the police department. Because you were the prime suspect I'm surprised suspect. I didn't know at the time I just sort of normal questioning of this is what happens then would they do the questioning in a question what are they asking him. Mostly just where was that night explaining my whereabouts I explain as best I could. Did you know what that point what happened. Did you have a pretty good idea of what had happened. One of the questions we said we have to ask this question did you shoot these two. And I literally said they were shot school. That was the moment which Alter this time it caved in mind world. Gone. It felt like count. And suspend reality it just wasn't real. Eventually I asked listening to talk to somebody anybody just. The going crazy Obama's offering private chaplain. I walked in mark was walking back and forth B could tell that he was distressed. Very emotional he was talking use in. Can't believe this happened that I'm so sorry that it happened. And he spent good three hours with me I. A single word just listening to talk eyes still remember it like you with yesterday. I'm it made in imprint on my heart and it really. Challenged me. In that sense of not Jesse and the you're sitting across from the individual who. Really was the catalyst. For two deaths. And we still need love and support people in spite of their shortcomings. So it really pushed me to another level. I'm in the job in the work that I do it chaplain past. Locally. The impact was devastating initially for the local residents to. The neighbors. It was everyone was talking about it so it was emotional you know any time this happens this can't happen. And my little community. Things like this did not happen. Here. But the reality is we see that things are happening. In places where maybe we've used that thing it would happen.

