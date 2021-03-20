Transcript for Children of victims in Atlanta shooting share their shock and heartbreak

protection. Tonight, Randy park who lost his mother telling us he's having a hard time putting his gratitude into words. The go fund me page he set up hoping to pay rent for a month and pay for the funeral has raised nearly $2 million in 24 hours, donations coming from from around the world, reflecting all emotion tonight. We have been talking with the grieving families of some of the victims of the attacks, including Jamie Webb of, alongside her father, left to reflect on the lives and the loss. I'm sorry. Reporter: Don't be sorry. What does your heart feel like Empty. She never finish high school, and she -- like, when I told her I decided to go to college, she was so happy. She just wanted to celebrate. She's very proud. Reporter: You were the embodiment of your mother's dreams. Yes. When you a you this unfold, what went through your mind? My first thought was for Jamie. Life-changing experience for both of us. The last couple of years she would say, I'm going to be able to retire soon. Reporter: Her dream was to retire early, and yesterday was her 50th birthday. That must have been a hard day for you. Mm-hmm. Reporter: When you think of your favorite memories of your mom, what are they? Eating sushi before she goes back to work. What do you think she sacrificed along the way for your benefit? Her whole life. Any dream or aspiration she could have had. She loved clubbing, partying, karaoke, singing. She loved music. Reporter: What went through your mind about all the things you have to shoulder now? I'm a train wreck at night when I'm alone. What do you miss the most? Her. All of her. Yeah. How do you want your mom to be remembered? That she's a great mother. She want us to have a good life. That's why she worked so hard. Your mom would be very proud of you. Yes. And I know she was. Reporter: And you can see the outpouring here. Candles and flowers blossoming on the sidewalk in front of gold spa behind me. And notes in Korean. And alongside the stop the hate hashtags, handwritten notes that say, we stand with our neighbors against racism.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.