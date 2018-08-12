Chris Watts led double life before murdering his family, court docs show: Part 3

More
While friends say Shanann Watts was trying to repair her marriage, her husband was having an affair with a woman he met through work.
6:37 | 12/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chris Watts led double life before murdering his family, court docs show: Part 3

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59690362,"title":"Chris Watts led double life before murdering his family, court docs show: Part 3","duration":"6:37","description":"While friends say Shanann Watts was trying to repair her marriage, her husband was having an affair with a woman he met through work.","url":"/2020/video/chris-watts-led-double-life-murdering-family-court-59690362","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.