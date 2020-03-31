Transcript for During COVID-19 crisis, small messages of hope

Our thanks to Amy robach tonight. South America messages of hope from across the country, and signaling, we're in this together. Reporter: Tonight, true to its name, the Navy ship "The comfort" pulling into the new York harbor, past the statue of liberty, a city in need, a city grateful. Every night for the last seven nights, this -- Reporter: Applause for the brave healthcare workers risking their own lives to save others. Across the country tonight, reminders we are isolated but we are not alone. There were those two American doctors imagine there's no heaven Reporter: Dr. Elvis Francois singing, woman Robinson playing the piano. Living for today Reporter: We went to find those doctors. We just felt like a good time to share that bit of hope and togetherness and do our bit to make someone out there's day a little better. But I'm not the only one Do beat this thing it's going to take everybody. That message hit home. Reporter: There was the message from the Cleveland the message taped to a window, the patient with coronavirus. Now we learn who it was. 35-year-old Nick brown. He wrote, this window has been the most impactful window in my life. You worked hard to keep me and others alive. Unable to thank you for time you poured into me. Although I'll never get the chance to pour that same love into you, I think you are all rock stars. We met to doctors who treated Nick. I took care of this patient throughout the week. Ky not tell you how much this means to us. Reporter: Nick's nurse. The first time I saw his note, it brought tears to my eyes. It just makes it all worth it. We're going get through this together. Reporter: This is Nick right before he left the hospital. Just the ability where I can pick up my two little girls, hug them, hug my wife. Reporter: Homecomings celebrated everywhere. In Pasadena, 15-year-old cocoa returning from her last chemo treatment. Neighbors cheering from the streets. Each family in their own driveway, a safe distance from one another, but determined to welcome coco home pt tonight, coco checking in with us. She's home and feeling better. Thank you so much for asking. I'm feeling fine. Reporter: Coco and her family Rea reminder. I wasn't expecting anything and when Esau all my family and pretends were on my street I was completely surprised and thankful to everyone. Reporter: From every doctor, every nurse, every healthcare worker on the front line. I hope some day and the world will live as one There is hope at every turn. We cannot forget that. Thank you for watching this special edition of "20/20." I'm David Muir. We're going to leave you tonight with another image of hope, the U.S. Navy hospital ship "Comfort". So many people capturing the image, the statue of liberty behind that ship as it pulled in. I'm David Muir.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.