Crime scene analyst discusses blood spatter patterns in Julie Rea case

20/20 asked senior crime scene analyst Matthew Steiner to demonstrate the types of bloodstain patterns discussed in Julie Rea’s case. Rea was exonerated after her second trial in 2006.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live