Transcript for Dalia Dippolito sees her son 'on a regular basis' while in jail, attorney says

It has been a roller coaster ride for valued at the -- in jail. Every time I talked to dally in jail she is still determined. To get a new trial a ticket indicated. So on one hand she's very. Vigilant about working with us to get her new trial and to get her out of jail. On the other hand it's very painful. For Dahlia. Should be in jail to not be your outer side. It's breaking. Her heart. And I know her mom has stepped up immensely. To help take care for little boy and her sister. Some Mira is doing a great job helping with her little boy and staying positive. And you know visiting on a regular basis. That's how beautiful her family years.

