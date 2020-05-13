Dalia Dippolito sees her son 'on a regular basis' while in jail, attorney says

More
Dalia Dippolito’s attorney Brian Claypool said she sees her 4-year-old son “on a regular basis” and that his grandmother and aunt are caring for him while Dippolito serves out her prison sentence.
0:51 | 05/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dalia Dippolito sees her son 'on a regular basis' while in jail, attorney says
It has been a roller coaster ride for valued at the -- in jail. Every time I talked to dally in jail she is still determined. To get a new trial a ticket indicated. So on one hand she's very. Vigilant about working with us to get her new trial and to get her out of jail. On the other hand it's very painful. For Dahlia. Should be in jail to not be your outer side. It's breaking. Her heart. And I know her mom has stepped up immensely. To help take care for little boy and her sister. Some Mira is doing a great job helping with her little boy and staying positive. And you know visiting on a regular basis. That's how beautiful her family years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"Dalia Dippolito’s attorney Brian Claypool said she sees her 4-year-old son “on a regular basis” and that his grandmother and aunt are caring for him while Dippolito serves out her prison sentence.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"70661360","title":"Dalia Dippolito sees her son 'on a regular basis' while in jail, attorney says","url":"/2020/video/dalia-dippolito-sees-son-regular-basis-jail-attorney-70661360"}