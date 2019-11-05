Transcript for Darlie Routier seen celebrating son's birthday at grave: Part 2

Police spent much of the day meticulously investigating the crime scene. They have taken some physical evidence from the home but also admit they have as many questions as answer. It's like something we watch on the news. We never thought one day it'd hit us. It's scary to think that, you know, I don't think they have any suspects yet. The first thing you look at are who are logical suspects. In the death and injury of children, particularly in their own home, it tends to be one of the parents. I think it's fair to say at the very beginning, everyone is a potential suspect, but Darin, his version of events that he had been upstairs with the baby appeared to be accurate. And secondly, she had never told anyone, including the police, that he had been the assailant. Routier insisted that an unknown intruder attacked her and the children and got away. Darlie's initial statement doesn't have a lot of detail. Somebody harming my children, somebody harming me. When the police were there, they saw a cut screen in the garage which seems to indicate that someone cut the screen from the outside, stepped through the screen, and headed for the main part of the house. They found bloody footprints on the kitchen floor, broken glass, bloody fingerprints and blood everywhere. She said that she had fought off the attack. The only description of the attacker was a white male wearing dark clothing and that she said she struggled with him and that he left towards the garage. Are you looking for just one person? Well, based on her statement, yes, I mean, that's where we are starting from. The first place they're going to go is go to the hospital to try to get anything they can from her. I do remember the two officers standing over the bed asking me questions left and right about Darin. I was scared because, to me it was real easy to see what they were trying to get at. When I got to work, one of the nurses came into my office and said I need to make you aware of this patient that we have. We're trying to protect her because we don't know who did this to her, and we want to be She was bruised from her wrist up to her armpit. She was afraid to be by herself. Darlie was scared to death. I ain't kidding. I've never seen anybody that scared before. Somebody tried to kill her, killed our kids. They're out there. A last good-bye to two little boys, Devon who would have turned 7 this week and his 5-year-old brother Damon stabbed as they slept in their home with their parents close by. I remember going in and we were just holding Darlie up, keeping her from falling on the ground. We chose to bury them together now they'll walk through heaven together. At the end of the service, balloons were released into a clear blue sky, a tribute to innocence lost. Darin and Darlie fully cooperated with police and conducted several interviews, seeming unaware that they were starting to suspect Darlie. They told us that they had hundreds of leads they were looking into. They told us that this man had left fingerprints, that they had found flesh underneath my fingernails. They were indicating to us in every possible way that, you know, it was just going to be a matter of time that they were going to find this man. The public had been supportive of her up to this and then there is this local news footage that comes out. About a week after the murders, on June 14th, the routiers held a birthday party at the cemetery for Devon who would have turned 7 that day and a local television station went out and caught it. And I said Darlie, Devon always had the most wonderful birthday parties, and we know that he's in heaven and I said let's just for one day try and get through it without crying a lot. We had a graveside prayer service and then later had kind of a birthday party because Devon's birthday invitations had already gone out. Some of the neighborhood kids came. They sprayed the silly string which took maybe 20 seconds. They sang happy birthday and you hear Darlie and Darin both saying -- I love you Devon and Damon. You know, just like they are still there. Why the confetti? Why the balloons? Why the happy birthday song? Well, because even though we're sad because Devon and Damon aren't here, we try to hang on to what we can to keep -- to get us through these times. I recall how shocked I was at the sight of that, and I wasn't the only one who was shocked. Lead prosecutor Greg Davis was shocked as well. I was really taken aback by her demeanor. I tell you as a parent, I found it disgusting. She was smiling and chewing gum spraying the silly string around. And just as a mother I thought, "That's just not appropriate." I mean, what's going on? So a couple days after the birthday party, we get a phone call. We need y'all to come into the we hopped in the car, we ran up there, and we were excited that they were close to catching whoever did this. I said, don't you think you should have an attorney? And they both said innocent people do not need attorneys. They told us that they had to find out everything, you know, that it could be anybody. That they had to check out all aspects and so they needed to know as much about us as possible. Well, that wasn't the case. They had already decided the first day who had done this. They took us into two different rooms. He wanted to take me to the house and just walk me through it. I get into the car. They take me. So we get to the house, told them everything that I said that night and they go, yep, that's exactly what you did because the evidence 100% supports that. Good. When are y'all going to find out who did this? I was at home that night watching television and they broke into the programming. At approximately 10:20 P.M. This evening, investigators from the Rowlett police department arrested Darlie routier. I was just like what? How could she even be a suspect? Why are they arresting her? I couldn't believe it because I knew, I knew there's no way she could have done this. I started screaming. My youngest daughter started crying and we just -- we couldn't believe it. We believe that the white male suspect described by Darlie routier as the man that attacked her and murdered her children never existed. We also believe that the wounds present on Darlie routier were self-inflicted. At the police station, I could see down the hallway. They're all jumping up, high-fiving each other celebrating that they had arrested Darlie. Made me sick. I mean he went crazy. He started screaming and hollering and crying and having a fit. It was practically like the boys died again. I yelled down the hallway, and they all came running. And I just told them, I said, you guys the wrong person. You guys are making a big

