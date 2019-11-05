Transcript for Darlie Routier takes witness stand in trial for son's murder: Part 9

The trial of a mother accused of killing her two sons. Darlie routier told police an intruder stabbed her boys, but police and prosecutors said she did it. The mother accused would take the witness stand. The people came, and they kept coming until the courtroom was packed. I thought it was important for people to hear me tell them that I did not murder my children. Almost everybody who saw it thought she was a terrible witness. She got very defensive, very argumentative, and very dismissive of the points that the prosecution was trying to make with her. What happened there on the stand? You seemed to be doing so well. Mm-hmm. And then everything started going badly for you up there. He kept cutting me off, and then finally when Mr. Mulder got back to me, you know, then we explained everything, but of course, at that time, the damage had already been done. When Doug Mulder went through her version of the story, there wasn't really any tears or emotion, which was striking. She didn't look at us at all. I mean, she did not show anything toward the jury box. She looked straight ahead the whole time. I'm not a person that you can just flip on and off like a light switch to have your emotions displayed. Not everybody's the same. If this were a man sitting here, no offense, you know, you wouldn't see the same thing. Nobody would ever question it. It would be okay because it's okay for a man to be strong. But it's not okay for a woman to be strong? It's a double-edged sword for women. They say they want to see emotion. They want to see remorse. If you show too much, then they say you're acting. If you don't show enough, they say you're cold. On day 19 of the trial, January 31st, the state made their closing arguments to the jury. Greg Davis' final arguments were pretty harsh, and at the very end, he said, "These precious children looked up and saw their mother murder them. That was the last thing they saw." And, at that point, she called me a liar. I wacaught a little bit off guard. Normally, defendants don't talk to you during your arguments. It told me I was really getting to this woman, and the anger was on full display for the jury when she made that statement to me. I think she just could not contain herself anymore, and that's when she spilled out, "Liar!" The jury has just seen a contentious examination of a witness who was, at times, emotional, at times argumentative. That's going to be fresh on their minds as they begin deliberations in this case. Upstairs, 12 people, seven women and five men, are deciding what the future holds for a young mother from Rowlett -- freedom, life in prison, or a sentence of death. We were dismissed, sent into the jury room. There were a few that wanted to see some of the pictures, but a lot of them wanted to watch the video tape of the birthday party. That stuck on me, big time. That doesn't show me you love them. I think the jury had every right to see the tape. In the final analysis, how valuable was it? That's up to the 12 people that had to render a verdict in this case. Jurors say that they watched that silly string footage multiple times during deliberations, which indicates that it absolutely played a big role in their decision. The silly string party was the icing on the cake. I remember the overwhelming feelings all at one time -- scared and angry. Still feeling like, "It can't be real. I cannot actually believe they're doing this to me when I didn't do this. I did not kill Devon and Damon." They reached a verdict at 3:50. We're just waiting to get into

