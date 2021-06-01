Transcript for ‘Dating Game’ producers, contestant on serial killer Rodney Alcala being on the show

In the seventies I was the executive producer and Ellen was being contested coordinated. This showed that broad needs how appeared on. Injured in September 1978. It didn't mean appearance is just a bizarre part about this case. We think that would it would have reflects his narcissism and ego and he aaron's. A stroke. So yes she tries out Chuck Berry and becomes a bachelor. For the dating game. Was very striking. And we'll miss him long black here he was just strikingly. In terms of putting him mourners are contested. I think on the form I wrote in W. Which was my symbol for no way no darn windy is this guy going to be numbers show. Because. I noticed that he had a very strange personality. Are you kidding he's so attractive. Everyone's love him on the went under lock them. All right water it will put him on the show but who got a surround him with two guys that have personalities. And that our. Respectable and Houston. My name's Janet mills when I got the job on. Dating game they did your going to be back to a number two so you receive the in the center. We want group creek. Those that right away in the green whom he jumped Cindy says I all get life.

