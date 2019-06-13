Daughters remember their mother Michele MacNeill

"She would take anyone in and genuinely love them," Alexis Somers, the daughter of Martin and Michele MacNeill, told "20/20."
0:59 | 06/13/19

Transcript for Daughters remember their mother Michele MacNeill
Michelle Summers is very very involved in her charge. The Mormon Church. And she is act an advance for young singles and it is bears teammates Martin may mail. Michelle was just 21 years old when she met Martin McNeal and within months of meeting Maarten the two of them alone and were married. And began handling very quickly. And. All she cared about her family and helping out hunting guns are incredibly empathetic. To anyone's problems situation and she would take. And just genuinely. Love her dream was to someday. Be a wife and mother plan. Our drinks mainly comes. She and porcupine here. Yeah.

