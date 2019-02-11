Transcript for David Temple is convicted for his wife's murder for the second time: Part 10

Prosecutors have been trying to show that David temple had a 12-gauge shotgun, but the murder weapon here was never found. So they're now out to prove that David maybe ditched the shotgun at some point during the day. But the big question is, when? Well, it turns out they are going to use his airtight alibi against him, those surveillance tapes of him out running errands. These two stores, Berkshire brothers and the Home Depot, are at most 15 minutes apart. He's seen, on this video, he's gone by 4:38. He doesn't get to this video until 5:14. That's 36 minutes. 36 minutes on a trip that the prosecution says really should take about 15 minutes. So the question is, where was David the rest of the time. Temple said that he was driving a certain route at a certain time. But it just so happened that a guy who he had gone to high school with who knew him had passed him on a different route on that day. What were you doing the afternoon of January, 11th, 1999? I was turning onto Katy Hockley cutoff going northbound. And then I saw a blue truck and it was David in the truck and I just passed him up. I waved and just drove by him. I didn't get a wave or nothing back, so I don't think he saw me. And what is located at Katy Hockley cutoff? Miles and miles of rice fields. Miles of places to hide a murder weapon. We now know when David might have disposed of the murder weapon. But there is another big question. When would he actually have committed the murder itself? He had told police that Belinda had gotten home and had gone upstairs to lay down. You know, the evidence didn't seem to match that. Apparently Belinda typically kept her purse and her keys on a kitchen counter, but that's not where they were found. The fact that her keys were found on the stairs, her purse in a downstairs closet, something prevented her from putting these items where she normally left them when she came in the door. She's wearing her glasses. She's got her shoes on. Prosecutors think that this points to the idea that she was murdered pretty quickly after she got home. Evan is either asleep, or elsewhere. She gets home and immediately something happens. Something terrible happens. He gets the shotgun and in an instant, she's dead. The prosecution's theory is he commits the murder as soon as she walks in the door. But the defense says there wasn't enough time for him to have killed her, staged the scene, and then made it to Brookshire brothers by 4:32. David temple would have to have gone three, four, maybe five minutes, to get his eight month pregnant wife into the house, up the stairs, into the closet, and kill her. Stage the burglary, and make it seem like something happened that didn't happen. But prosecutors have an answer for that too. They say David committed the murder before running those errands. As for staging the burglary, they say he did that after he got back home. That window of time on the back end is when he staged the scene. And defense counsel wants to tell you, "Oh, my god, he did not have time to do all that staging. There just was not enough time for him to do it." Really? Okay. So the prosecutor wants to show in real time how quickly the scene could have been staged. She uses a computer printer as the TV to show that could've been overturned quickly. She takes the bag and puts it into what could have been a closet where the bag was found. And then shows how a drawer could have been opened. And comes back to say this could have been done really quickly. Guess what. I just staged your scene. That took me 25 seconds. Now all that's left is to go to the door, open the door, bang, grab Evan, boom. Go across the street. That's it. There is no opportunity. This narrow window of time is reasonable doubt. We all know people who have affairs who love their spouses. This betrayal does not prove that he killed her. David temple is not guilty. All right, ladies and gentlemen, I now formally give the case to you. Go with the bailiff, elect a foreperson, and begin your deliberations. After just eight hours, the jury returns. You can just feel the emotions. Everyone is really tense on the seat of the bench. The saddest part of this whole ordeal is Evan. I'm sure he's got to be torn. He's lost his mom and now he may lose his dad for a second time. All right. Mr. Foreman, I understand that the jury has reached a unanimous verdict. Is that correct? We have, your honor. All right. Would you hand the verdict form to the bailiff? We the jury find the defendant, David mark temple, guilty of murder as charged in the indictment. Jury has found David temple guilty in the retrial for the murder of his wife Belinda in 1999. 20 1/2 years, a little over two decades, I fought behind the scenes to get justice for Belinda. It's finally done for a change. Maybe Belinda can finally rest. But not so quick. Not only do Belinda's family have to live through two jury trials in order to get a conviction, David temple could

