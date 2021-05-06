Transcript for Denise Huskins is kidnapped by home intruder, Aaron Quinn calls police: Part 2

Denise and Aaron were woken at 3:00 A.M. By intruders. They're both now bound and are in Aaron's master bedroom closet. When the voice came back to the closet, what did he say to He said he was going to move me to the router room, which was the spare bedroom where the router was located. So he knew where the router was. He knew the layout of the house. Yeah, and that was another indication of the planning involved. And so he guided me to the next bedroom and again played a new set of recordings. This time it actually had threats, saying they were going to ask us personal financial information, but if they thought that we were lying, that they would then cut our partner's face or give electric shock. He got my laptop and then forced me to give up my social security number. My bank accounts. He knew where I had banked, where I had my credit cards. He's asking him for all kinds of personal information. They are looking for email and passrd information. They're looking for banking information. They're going to take all my money. That's fine. I'll figure it out. And obviously I was wrong about that. He's being asked questions and at some point the intruder realizes they've got the wrong person. The intruder says, "We have a problem." And he says to Aaron, "Do Denise and your ex-fiance look alike?" And he knew your ex-girlfriend's name. Yeah, I just let out, this is like guttural sigh. I was like, yes, they both have long blonde hair. And so he said, we got the wrong Intel. They're not there for Denise and Aaron. They're there for Aaron and his ex-fiance. They used to live there together and she has moved out. And in fact only recently, he's gotten all of her stuff out of the house. He said, "We have to figure out what we're going to do." And walks out. Part of me had hoped if this is the wrong person, maybe they'll just leave. Deep down you knew that they weren't going to leave. Yeah, and then the next time he came in, he said, "This is what we're going to do. We're going to take you for 48 hours. Aaron's going to have to complete some tasks." It's never a good outcome when you're taken to a second location. No. I thought that it was probably the beginning of the end of my life. And I could only imagine what was in store for me. I was eventually moved down to the couch. He right away is told that there was a camera on the wall that will be watching his every move. There are tape markings on the ground setting up a perimeter that he can't leave. He puts duct tape around my ankles. He asked me if I'm comfortable. And I was shivering. I asked for a blanket and he goes, "Oh, I'm sorry. I didn't realize how cold it is because we're wearing wet suits." Wetsuits. That is a brilliant thing for a criminal to do, because you're not going to leave any trace evidence. The intruder explains to him that they're going to communicate with him via text and email, specifically to an email account that they've set up. Tells me I need to stay there until the morning. I have to call in sick to work, and they had given me Denise's passcode to her phone. I need to text her boss and tell him that she had a family emergency and is going to be gone for a week. I would need to go to the bank, get the money that they requested. I had to keep my phone line open. They're going to have a camera to monitor me, if I tried to communicate, they would hurt Denise. If I went to the police, they would kill her. And they would give me further instructions in the morning. Denise is then being taken away. She doesn't know where she's going and she's scared. He lifts her up, he puts her in Aaron's trunk. I knew I just needed to stay focused and calm. Then, Aaron's worst nightmare. He hears the trunk of his car get closed. I was afraid that was going to be, like, the last time I was going to see her. I used a corner of the couch to push the goggles off and there was a digital clock and it was exactly 5:00 A.M. So Aaron's desperately trying to keep his eyes open, but the sedative is really making him tired. I just couldn't stay -- I passed out. And then my alarm went off and I called in sick. I was able to, like, wiggle my hands free. I text her manager and then I was trying to stay awake and I just passed out again. I didn't wake up till 11:30. And when I looked around, there was my house with red tape around the borders, defining where I should be, where the camera can see me. Shortly after, emails and texts start coming in from the intruders, giving Aaron instructions. They tell me they want two payments of $8,500 to avoid the $10,000 federal reporting limit. He starts messaging the intruders and he hears nothing. And my mind is racing. It's, like, 20 minutes, about 30 minutes, and I've finally calmed myself. I start trying to think, and I realized, like, if I give them the money, they could just take me and kill both of us. So I can't trust people who do this. He starts thinking, his brother's an FBI agent. Do I call my brother? Do I call the police? What do I do? Imagine this agonizing period of time. Finally he makes the decision. "I've got to call Ethan," his brother who works for the FBI. His brother instructs him, that they always tell you this, to not call 911. They tell you they're going to track you, but you need to call 911 right now. Aaron's holding his breath as he dials. He's doing the exact thing the intruders told him not to do. I hit 9 and 1, and I just hesitate. He thinks, if I press this 1, if I finish calling the police, I might just get Denise killed. Either Denise is going to be dead, or she'll -- or hopefully we'll be able to save her. The police are summoned to his home and phase two of the nightmare begins. Aaron's hoping that police are going to come to his rescue, but he is in for a surprise. I'm telling you it did not happen the way that you're describing it. It did not, period.

