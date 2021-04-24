Derek Chauvin worked security at the same club that employed George Floyd: Part 3

More
Chauvin had at least 17 complaints filed against him throughout his 19 years with the Minneapolis Police Department, but he also commendations for valor.
7:16 | 04/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Derek Chauvin worked security at the same club that employed George Floyd: Part 3

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:16","description":"Chauvin had at least 17 complaints filed against him throughout his 19 years with the Minneapolis Police Department, but he also commendations for valor. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"77278206","title":"Derek Chauvin worked security at the same club that employed George Floyd: Part 3","url":"/2020/video/derek-chauvin-worked-security-club-employed-george-floyd-77278206"}