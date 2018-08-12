Desperate search after Shanann Watts, young daughters disappear from home: Part 2

More
Shanann Watts is gone without a trace, leaving behind her cell phone, purse and wedding ring. Meanwhile, her husband pleads for his family's return.
7:38 | 12/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Desperate search after Shanann Watts, young daughters disappear from home: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59690328,"title":"Desperate search after Shanann Watts, young daughters disappear from home: Part 2","duration":"7:38","description":"Shanann Watts is gone without a trace, leaving behind her cell phone, purse and wedding ring. Meanwhile, her husband pleads for his family's return.","url":"/2020/video/desperate-search-shanann-watts-young-daughters-disappear-home-59690328","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.