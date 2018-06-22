Transcript for Detective visits house where April Kauffman was found murdered

So this is a house here. Very Lauren from their home April in June once shared. Nearly frozen in time but virtually untouched or unnoticed right here this dry cleaning yes that's. I think it was here that day. In April Kaufman was found that morning upstairs yes for in the remote and usually that's. The bed used to be rate here and she was found lying. Right here face face down its pension and shot two times the pillow where she slab was here. And there was blood here and then blown call look like she had just been shot fell off the bed itself fell flat earth news. This is a pretty upscale fairly quiet community the idea of a murder in this community must finish very shocking. The entire community and surrounding towns were talking about this case was doctor Kaufman question doctor call man retained an attorney denied all. Harder they refused to give a statement so he wasn't he was unable will be questioned. Detectives that worked on a case to talks over about 10 minutes outside the morning elf they got a little bit of this of a story from him what had happened the night before. And that morning time he left originally from the only if Michigan for. The idea that there was no forced entry. He didn't seem to be of major struggle with that CD that this was it planned the murder. From the information we had from all the witnesses and looking back to all the interviews all of Texas did. Dean news that doctor Kaufman did have noticed. To have him killed. Financially. Farfel mean. Always claimed to be a war veteran when she was never in the military. I'm so there was things that we knew that his life for all around his reputation. So we knew there was self government and I didn't his reputation cookie crumbling yes and that half of this financial empire could be. Villains evil if she divorced. This room here we believe is where doctor Paulson was. Primarily sleet and even as Tom April's death we have reasonably they received conceptually and haven't been intimate for. A long period of time and is untouched since last summer when he was arrested yes we need you Wenatchee cases here mostly his little messy business here. Boards what about this. This because they're big sun room April and Jim we're very popular community and analyze friends and with federal authorities here. Were you able to figure out if this was it planned. Kids how the person got out and where he escaped we don't have exact details. But leave you walk rate in the front the work. All three back out to the street there where the boy passes. There are calling yes we believe he was picked up. Several miles away. Investigators get a hutch when they start digging into something did you have a hunch early on doctor Kaufmann an honest. Yes. Everything pointed to and had him happens we have witnesses that said he was happier than ever made statements like that want to answer. After the homicide although we have to look into other possible suspects who was always leading back to temple. You certain that doctor Kaufman. Was behind Gasol had his wife kept absolutely without one. How satisfying was he when you fund rested and com. It was very satisfying. Knowing that he family specifically can pack to get some closure. And it was the feeling that we were successful in proving exactly how he had this conflict. Com and it involved in very big scheme. Of throats. And a lot of money. And and inevitably a murder while.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.